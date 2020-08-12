Where to find pink pineapples in Missouri

Pinkglow pineapples are grown in Costa Rica and take up to 24 months to produce

ST. LOUIS — Pink pineapples?

Yes, they're real. You've probably seen the latest food trend across social media, but now you can purchase them.

Del Monte Fresh Produce announced it is selling its 'Pinkglow Pineapple' in select retailers throughout the country. The pineapple has been in development since 2005.

The pineapple is produced in "ultra-limited" harvests and specially grown by expert growers at Fresh Del Monte and is said to be juicier and sweet than a traditional pineapple. It has notes of candy aromatics, Del Monte said.

“We are very excited to offer Pinkglow to a larger audience by making the product available at the retail level,” said Pablo Rivero, vice president of Marketing, Del Monte Fresh Produce, N.A. “Our team was overjoyed by the positive feedback we received launching this product and, in response to the consumer demand, we decided to expand our distribution of the product to make it even more accessible to shoppers. We hope everyone will enjoy seeing the product in person and take advantage of this new way to access it.”

You can find Pinkglow pineapples in Missouri at the following Harps stores: Alton, Anderson, Bernie, Bonne Terre, Clarkton, Dexter, Doniphan, Farmington, Fredericktown, Jackson, Joplin, Kennett, Malden, Marble Hill, Noel, Park Hills, Poplar Bluff, Potosi, Richmond, Seligman and Thayer

You can also purchase online for $49; click here for more information