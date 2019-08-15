ST. LOUIS — When you think of frozen custard in St. Louis, of course the famous Ted Drewes comes to mind.

But there are some other noteworthy frozen custard shops in the area you may not know about.

On our Facebook page we asked our viewers where they could get the best frozen custard in town. And while most people said Ted Drewes, some gave other suggestions, such as...

Rich’s Frozen Custard in Oakville

Rich’s is located on Telegraph Road in Oakville. On its Facebook page, it claims to be Oakville’s No. 1 destination for frozen treats and freshly brewed gourmet coffee.

At Rich’s, you can get: concretes, sundaes, shakes, malts, smoothies and custard pies! You can enjoy their custard in a cup, cone or waffle cone.

They have a variety of toppings ranging from fruity to chocolaty to nutty.

And if you’re in need of pick-me-up you can get coffee, steaming hot or frozen!

Click here for more information on location and hours.

Mr. Wizard’s in Maplewood

Mr. Wizard’s Frozen Custard and Yogurt is located in Maplewood and has been there for more than 30 years.

At Mr. Wizard’s, you can get frozen custard and yogurt made into a concrete, sundae, shake or malt! You can also get soda and slush floats.

Click here for directions and information on hours.

Bobby’s in Maryville, Ill.

Bobby’s Frozen Custard has a lot to offer. In addition to custard, the shop offers cake, pie, chocolate covered strawberries, turtle candy and frozen bananas! They also make caramel apples.

And if you spend a night out at Bobby’s, you can enjoy your concrete with a show during their summer concert series.

The website also features nutritional information for its vanilla and chocolate custard.

Bobby's is located about 30 minutes from St. Louis.

Click here for more information on the shop and their hours.

Shiver's in Godfrey, Ill.

At Shivers Frozen Custard, you can get frozen custard, coffee and frozen beverages like smoothies, slushies and frozen lemonade!

You can get vanilla, chocolate or strawberry custard made into a concrete, sundae, milkshake, slush float and more.

They offer a wide variety of toppings and flavors to add to your frozen treat.

According to their website, they have a flavor of the day and include a list for the entire month.

Some of the August day flavors include yellow jacket, butter pecan, cookies n’ cream, almond joy and cotton candy.

Shivers is located about 45 minutes north of St. Louis.

Click here for more information on the shop and their hours.

Oh, and Andy’s of course…

We knew we couldn’t get away with making a frozen custard list without including Andy’s Frozen Custard – another hometown favorite, alongside our beloved Ted Drewes.

Andy’s began its journey in Osage Beach, Missouri back in 1986.

Now, the frozen custard joint has shops in more than 10 states!

At Andy’s, you can get: concretes, shakes, sundaes, banana splits, Italian ice, floats, old-fashioned Sprecher soda and more. They also include a wide variety of toppings for their treats!

Click here for more information on locations and hours.

