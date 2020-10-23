Where you can find 24K gold and diamond-dusted wings in St. Louis

Waayyy Too Much Sauce opens on Nov. 1 at 11 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — Waayyy Too Much Sauce is exactly what it sounds like.

This spot in the Lou has too much sauce.

The new wing spot opens on Nov. 1 at 11 a.m. off Kingshighway and it’s already gathering a ton of attention online.

"I need these beautiful wings in my life and in my mouth," one person wrote on Facebook.

Owner Chris Lowe said people can expect something fun and unique at the new spot.

The restaurant will begin catering services on Oct. 24.

"Because of Covid-19 we can't serve the food but we will definitely deliver it to you. If you have any questions please feel free to call us at (314) 651-4249. As always we appreciate your support," the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

Wing flavors include Remy 1738, D’usse, Ciroc lemon pepper, Orange Crown Royal, Mamba wings, hot and plain. There will also be vegan items on the menu.

And wings aren't the only thing on the menu. It will also have items like Hennessy glazed turkey legs, sweet and spicy catfish and different sides to go along with the main dish.

Waayyy Too Much Sauce is located at 930 N. Kingshighway in St. Louis.