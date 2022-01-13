Wine and live entertainment venue coming to City Foundry in late 2022

City Winery will offer intimate concerts, upscale dining, and a fully functioning winery when it opens.

ST. LOUIS — City Winery, a wine and live entertainment venue, will open its first St. Louis location at the City Foundry later this year.

A press release from City Foundry said the facility will be on the west side of the City Foundry property, next to the food hall. The press release said City Winery will offer intimate concerts, upscale dining, and a fully functioning winery when it opens in late 2022.

It will offer the company’s proprietary tap system for wine straight from stainless steel kegs, a pizza bar, and a coffee roasting station. The entertainment venue will have a capacity of 175 people.

The dining options will have seating for 70 people with an additional 50 outdoor seats.

“St. Louis has always been one of my favorite cities in the country, it’s where I went to college, and it is an honor to be opening in the historic building of City Foundry STL,” says Michael Dorf, City Winery Founder and CEO. “We are excited to bring our unique multisensory experience to the local community and become part of it.”

City Winery has locations in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Hudson Valley, Nashville, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C.