You can now find Rap Snacks ramen noodles in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The food service distributor company that brings you Red Hot Riplets recently released a new product.

Rap Snacks premium ramen noodles are now in the St. Louis area.

Old Vienna shared a photo of the noodle cups. The cups feature E-40, Boosie and Master P. Flavors include Louisiana hot and spicy chicken, creamy chicken gumbo and beef prime rib.

According to its Instagram, you can currently find the noodle cups at the following spots:

Crown Food - 10123 St Charles Rock Road in St. Ann

Gas Mart - 1187 Kingshighway Blvd in St. Louis

Joe's Shell - 1815 Arsenal St. in St. Louis

Foodland - 5401 Collinsville Road, Fairmont, Illinois

Mega Supermarket - 1901 Central Ave in East St. Louis, Illinois

Neighbors Market - 1001 N 15th Street in East St. Louis, Illinois

Gateway Market - 2511 State Street in East St. Louis, Illinois

Northway Market - 5590 Florissant in St. Louis

“More locations have them, they will continue widespread distribution!” Old Vienna wrote on Instagram.

