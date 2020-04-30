Your guide to St. Louis area farmers markets during the COVID-19 pandemic

Several markets are open or will open, but with restrictions

ST. LOUIS — Some St. Louis area farmers markets remain open or will open soon amid the COVID-19 pandemic as they are considered essential businesses.

ALTON FARMERS AND ARTISANS MARKET | 501 Landmarks Blvd.

The market opens on May 9 as a drive-thru only market during the month of May.

“Unfortunately, the market will not be the social gathering place that we've all come to love at the start of the season, but we are thrilled that we will still be able to provide an outlet for everyone to shop for locally-grown and made food.

"Regretfully, artists will not be able to participate for the time being, but we will post links to their online stores in case anyone would like to place an order that way,” the market wrote on Facebook.

CREVE COEUR | 934 E. Rue De La Banque

It’ll open on May 2 with a limited number of essential produce and meat vendors, according to its website. The market will be open every Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.

Below are the following safety guidelines when shopping at the market per its website:

"Only one-way foot traffic will be allowed. Please park in the First Bank parking lot next to the Farmers Market and walk to the designated market entrance.

City staff will be monitoring crowds at the market entrance to reduce overcrowding. Please be patient if asked to wait at the entrance.

Farmers markets are about interacting and visiting with your community, however we ask that you please keep your visit as short as possible to allow for more customers to come into the market.

Limit the number of customers at a booth to one at a time. When waiting in line, please keep at least six feet away from the customer in front of you.

Shop with your eyes, not your hands. Vendors will pick up and bag items for you.

As recommended by the CDC, customers are encouraged to wear face masks while shopping at the farmers market."

FERGUSON | 501 S. Florissant Road

According to its website, the market will not open on May 2 as originally scheduled. Some of its vendors are selling produce online.

KIRKWOOD |150 E. Argonne Dr.

Kirkwood Farmers Market opened on April 18. The market posted that it is dedicated to providing a safe shopping experience for its customers. It is working with health officials and following their guidelines.

SOULARD | 730 Carroll St.

Remains open from Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TOWER GROVE

Tower Grove Farmers Market is offering to deliver produce boxes. Click here for more information

THE BOULEVARD

The Boulevard Farmers Market in partnership with the Tower Grove Farmers Market will open on May 17. The market will offer essential items from local farmers and small business owners and will be held in the outdoor shopping center on The Boulevard, across from the Saint Louis Galleria from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekly through Oct. 25.

“To adhere to safety standards and current guidelines relating to COVID-19, the market will be held on one side of The Boulevard and organizers will be limiting the number of patrons as necessary. Patrons will be required to wear a face mask and maintain at least a 6-foot distance from others,” according to a press release. “Our vendors are the backbone of our operation and our community, and with the drastic changes we’ve all experienced with the COVID-19 pandemic, their operations have been completely upended,” said Patrick Horine, co-founder of Tower Grove Farmers Market.

WHAT'S COOKIN' IN THE LOU