Where to celebrate ‘314 Day’ in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — On March 14, the St. Louis region will be celebrating 314 Day, also known as Pi Day to our global community!

Here a few local events to take advantage of in The Lou that are planned for March 11-14:

314 Day Neighborhood Crawl

Sunday, March 12 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. in the Delmar Loop

According to an event description of the Delmar Loop website, The Women’s Creative & STLMade return with a community crawl to boost up local businesses and our neighbors.

Restaurants in the Cherokee, City Foundry, North County, Maplewood, South Grand, The Grove, The Loop, or Maplewood neighborhoods are welcome to join the crawl.

To sign your business up for participation, click here. To RSVP for this event, click here.

314 Day Press Play Concert

Tuesday, March 14 at 7 p.m. at BallPark Village

According to BallPark Village’s website, Grammy-award winning artist Murphy Lee and The St. Lunatics are slated to perform live at Bally's Sports Live! at BallPark Village located in downtown St. Louis. The concert is presented by the Press Play Concert Series for the 314 Day Finale. Doors open at 6 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

314 Day Battlehawks Tailgate

Sunday, March 12 at 3 p.m. at The Dome at America’s Center

The St. Louis Battlehawks will compete against the Arlington Renegades at The Dome at America’s Center in their home opener of the 2023 XFL season. To view tickets, click here.

314 Day Experience at Work & Leisure

Tuesday, March 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Locust Street

According to theSTL, the 314 Day Experience is being hosted by BrandenSTL and Chef Juwan Rice to have a day of fun! There will be food, drinks, culture, pride, music and more. The cost to attend is between $31.40 - $62.80. To buy a VIP ticket, click here. To purchase general admission tickets, click here.

They also will be fundraising to cater for Central Visual and Performing Arts and Collegiate students that were impacted by the mass shooting in October of last year, according to theSTL website.

Pre 314 Day Show Me The Funny Comedy Jam

Sunday, March 12 at 7 p.m. at Delmar Hall

According to a Facebook event by The Pageant and Delmar Hall, Show Me The Funny Comedy Jam has been moved to Delmar Hall. “All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the Delmar Hall Box Office.”

The jam features Darius Bradford, Willie C., DeAndre Whitner with support from Princeton Dew, STL Slim and several others.

For reserved seats, the cost is $35. For general admission tickets, the cost is $25.50. To view seating availability and purchase tickets, click here.

314 Day EXPO at Armory STL

Saturday, March 11 at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Armory STL

The biggest bar in St. Louis is asking the community to join their business and health expo to celebrate 314 Day! The 314 Day Expo is happening due to the partnership of the Official 314 Day Foundation and STLMade.

NICstl’s 314 Celebration Open House

Saturday, March 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Urban Eats on Meramec Street and Virginia Avenue

According to Explore St. Louis’ website, this event by the Neighborhood Innovation Center has an open invitation for residents and visitors to find out what Meramec businesses are like. There will be food and drinks. For more information, click here.

There are several area bars, restaurants and lounges serving up deals and specials on drinks and cocktails for 314 Day including Elmo’s Love Lounge and the Alpha Brewing Company.

If we missed an event, click here to send us an email.

