ST. LOUIS — Valentine’s Day is a month away, so it’s time to start making those dinner reservations for the sweetheart in your life.

It needs to be an experience they’ll never forget… romantic, unique, not too expensive… maybe filled with the sweet scent of sliders in the air?

White Castle is bringing back its one-day only Valentine’s Day experience to locations around the country. But you can’t just pop in and expect a table.

This event has booked up year after year. Reservations are needed, and they’re now open.

This year, Valentine’s Day reservations at White Castle are available on OpenTable. Many locations in the St. Louis area are accepting reservations and still have time slots available.

‘The romantic environment makes for an evening of delicious dining, complete with tableside service. It’s the same exceptional crave-tastic cuisine, but with an oh-so-steamy twist that’ll give you all the heart-eye emojis.

‘So go ahead and give the special Cravers in your life the royal treatment at White Castle on the 14th. Because everyone wants to hear those three little words: We’re. Getting. Sliders,’ White Castle wrote on the reservation site.

Click here to find a White Castle near you that’s participating.

If you’re looking to make your special someone feel a little more loved, White Castle offered these lines to help you set the mood:

I only have fries for you



Mozzstix & chill?



You're my crave-orite



I'd put a Chicken Ring on it

Read more: