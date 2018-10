ST. LOUIS — It was all in God's Plan to have Drake reunite with St. Louis.

As part of his Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour, Drake will perform at Enterprise Center on Saturday, November 10. The St. Louis show was added early Monday morning, sandwiched between concerts in Edmonton, Alberta, and Miami.

As the tour name suggests, Drake will be joined by hip-hop group Migos.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Prices will range in price between $46 and $176.

