Concerts, graduations and other events return to Drive-In St. Louis at POWERplex

Drive-In St. Louis is planning to host 25 weeks of concerts, movies, graduations, galas and special events

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Drive-In St. Louis will be hosting several events beginning this spring.

The 12-acre parking lot at POWERplex will undergo a transformation in the next few weeks when large screens and a performance stage will be set up for 25 weeks of concerts, movies, graduations, galas and special events.

Last year, POWERplex was among the first drive-ins to emerge in the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release. Drive-In St. Louis hosted more than 25 events, including 13 high school graduations where nearly 3,500 seniors crossed the stage.

Nearly 60,000 people attended commencements, concerts and movie nights, the release stated.

“If we could bring that many people together during the height of the pandemic, we know that thousands more will be ready to get out with family and friends and enjoy an entire season of great shows this year,” said Dan Buck, the managing partner of Big Sports Properties.

This year, the drive-in will have more food options for guests with several food trucks featured each night.

There will also be a new “outdoor hospitality tent” where guests can be socially distant while taking in pre-show festivities and post-show music and drinks.

“We love to see so many people come into our community and enjoy great local bands with their family and friends,” said Hazelwood City Manager Matt Zimmerman.

Several St. Louis area schools, including Hazelwood and Parkway, will be graduating at the drive-in this year.

“Our Drive-In graduations are not a Covid compromise. We truly think we put on the best and most enjoyable graduation ceremony any college or high school could ever want,” said Bob Hebrank, director of special projects for POWERplex.

The concert and movie series will launch on May 6 with the Christian contemporary band “Casting Crowns.” The rest of the concert schedule through Fourth of July weekend will be announced on March 30. Tickets go on sale at 12 p.m. on April 1.

“The line-up will include a very diverse group of local talent and bands, from Motown, to Classic Rock, to Country to great Tribute Bands as well as a few legendary headliners,” the release stated.

The drive-in is also planning to host “Cinema of Horrors” from Sept. 24 through Halloween. During this time, creatures and ghouls will haunt the drive-in and scare moviegoers.