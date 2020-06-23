Drive-In St. Louis expands Fourth of July lineup

The event now includes a two-hour tribute to the Electric Light Orchestra

ST. LOUIS — Drive-In St. Louis has expanded its Fourth of July weekend celebration at POWERplex to include a group that pays tribute to the Electric Light Orchestra.

The two-hour tribute will kick off the Schnucks Freedom Fest on July 1. The show will also be partnered with the drive-in movie “Grease.”

Tickets for the show start at $40 per car.

The Schnucks Freedom Fest will feature concerts, movies, fireworks and a car show on July 5, according to a press release. The event will be held from July 1-5.

Click here for the full lineup for upcoming concerts, movies and firework displays.

Graduation update

The graduation of 87 seniors at Incarnate Word Academy was moved to Tuesday night due to weather conditions.

Lindbergh High School will hold its graduation on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Clayton High School is holding its graduation on June 30.