Freedom Fest at Drive-In St. Louis announces entertainment lineup for Fourth of July weekend

ST. LOUIS — Drive-In St. Louis, along with sponsor Schnucks, have announced the lineup for the Freedom Fest entertainment at POWERplex over the Independence Day weekend.

The holiday weekend will feature concerts, fireworks, movies and a classic car show at the new Drive-In St. Louis.

Drive-In St. Louis is promoting the Freedom Fest as a safe way to observe the July Fourth holiday while still observing social distancing. Each day of the event will help raise money for Folds of Honor, which helps provide scholarships to the families of fallen or disabled members of the military.

Here's the lineup:

Thursday, July 2: The band Hounds will take the main stage at 6:45 p.m. followed by the Steve Ewing Band and the classic movie, "The Blues Brothers."

Friday, July 3: Southern rock tribute band Freebird USA is the headliner. The duo act of Rich Mahogany will perform first. The movie "Apollo 13" will be shown on the big screens after the concert.

Saturday, July 4: The country music band Flatliner Band takes the stage at 7 p.m. followed by one of the most popular country acts in the Midwest, Brushville, at 8:45 p.m. A musically choreographed fireworks display from Gateway Fireworks ends the night. Private Party Pad options are available beginning at $200 per group of eight. A fireworks-only admission option is offered for $5 per person or a maximum of $20 per car.

Sunday, July 5: Beginning at 11 a.m., the Burger Bash Car Show presented by Fast Lane Classic Cars will bring more than 350 antique show cars for a display and competition. Attendees will determine the Best in Show. Three bands will play on the main stage from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event includes the biggest Cheeseburger Challenge in St. Louis for 2020. Top food trucks and restaurants will fire up their grills for the competition and attendees will judge the best. The venue's Jumbotron screens will feature the show's classic cars and live interviews with their owners.

You can buy general admission parking passes for each night for $40 per car in advance ($50 per car on July 4) and $50 at the gate with a six-person per car limit. It will be $70 at the gate on July 4.

You can also reserve sports in the first three rows around the main stage and buy access to exclusive VIP turfed party pods.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.driveinstl.com. For more information call 314-528-2020 or email info@powerplexstl.com.

POWERplex is located outside the old St. Louis Mills outlet mall.