Drive-In St. Louis concert, movie series announced

The concert series kicks off May 6 and runs through Nov. 6

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Tickets go on sale Thursday for the summer-long concert series paired with popular movies at Drive-In St. Louis.

The 12-acre outdoor venue at the POWERplex will deliver a “COVID-safe, high-quality show” every weekend night through Halloween, according to a news release.

The concert series will launch on May 6 with the Christian contemporary band “Casting Crowns" and will continue through Nov. 6. Local rockers Superjam take over the lot on May 7, national act Ambrosia will perform on May 8 and Trixie Delight takes the stage on May 14.

Tickets for the concert series and movies go on sale at noon on Thursday. For a full lineup of all the bands, movies, food trucks and special events, visit visit the Drive-In St. Louis website.

Last year, POWERplex was among the first drive-ins to emerge in the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release. Drive-In St. Louis hosted more than 25 events, including 13 high school graduations where nearly 3,500 seniors crossed the stage.

Nearly 60,000 people attended commencements, concerts and movie nights, the release stated.

“If we could bring that many people together during the height of the pandemic, we know that thousands more will be ready to get out with family and friends and enjoy an entire season of great shows this year,” said Dan Buck, the managing partner of Big Sports Properties.

This year, the drive-in will have more food options for guests with several food trucks featured each night. There will also be a new “outdoor hospitality tent” where guests can be socially distant while taking in pre-show festivities and post-show music and drinks.

“We love to see so many people come into our community and enjoy great local bands with their family and friends,” said Hazelwood City Manager Matt Zimmerman.

Several St. Louis area schools, including Hazelwood and Parkway, will be graduating at the drive-in this year.

“Our Drive-In graduations are not a Covid compromise. We truly think we put on the best and most enjoyable graduation ceremony any college or high school could ever want,” said Bob Hebrank, director of special projects for POWERplex.

The drive-in is also planning to host “Cinema of Horrors” from Sept. 24 through Halloween. During this time, creatures and ghouls will haunt the drive-in and scare movie goers.