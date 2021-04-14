St. Louis drummer performs outside in downtown St. Louis

Derrick Elsumadi found a way to keep his beat alive by simply taking his stage directly to the people

ST. LOUIS — It has not be easy for entertainers to do live performances during the pandemic because of COVID-19 restrictions.

But a drummer in St. Louis found a way to keep his beat alive by simply taking his stage directly to the people. When the sun is out, Derrick Elsumadi brings his drums out.

“I really look forward to sunny days,” Elsumadi told 5 On Your Side.

He built his own rolling stage to take advantage of the weather.

“The way I wanted to play, out in the streets,” he said.

He finds freedom and joy while playing in the open air.

“You can feel the energy kind of pass through your body. It’s pretty fulfilling,” he said.

Elsumani also appreciates the attitudes of the crowds passing by. It’s one of the perks.

“People aren’t grumpy and grouchy like at the 9 to 5,” he said.

He used to work a regular job but he’s happier now.

“I’m glad I’m not a bill collector anymore,” he said.

However, street performing isn’t as steady of a money maker as those other jobs.

“I won’t say per hour what it breaks down to be. I could say that I need more,” Elsumadi laughed.

The pandemic didn’t help his earnings.

“It took away 95% of my income,” he said.

It may lead you to wonder why Elsumadi continues to perform, if he isn’t drumming up big bucks.

“Doing what I’m doing, I’m a happy person,” he said.

He believes in moving to the beat of his own drum.

“I think the important thing is that you stand out and do something different and be unique on your own,” he said.

Elsumadi is good at his chosen instrument.

“I know I’m proficient enough to play on big stages. But I’m humble enough to know there’s people out there that would just wipe the floor with me,” he said.

But when he performs, the music isn’t all about him. He wants to move the audience and encourage the next generation.

“Can be life altering sometimes, cause music really just moves people,” he said. “Things like this that inspire people to become future musicians.”