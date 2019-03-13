ST. LOUIS — This Thursday Ballpark Village’s newest venue Shark Bar is bringing the beach to downtown St. Louis.

The bar is partnering with a local trucking company to dump a pile of sand outside the main entrance of Ballpark Village.

You won’t get to play in the sand, but a sculptor will be on hand building an elaborate sand creation. Everyone is welcome to stop by and take pictures starting at 9 a.m. The sand sculpture will stay on display for a limited time.

Shark Bar is set to open Friday, March 29, which is just in time for Cardinals Opening Day the following Thursday.

