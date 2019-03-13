ST. LOUIS — This Thursday Ballpark Village’s newest venue Shark Bar is bringing the beach to downtown St. Louis.

The bar is partnering with a local trucking company to dump a pile of sand outside the main entrance of Ballpark Village.

You won’t get to play in the sand, but a sculptor will be on hand building an elaborate sand creation. Everyone is welcome to stop by and take pictures starting at 9 a.m. The sand sculpture will stay on display for a limited time.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Shark Bar is set to open Friday, March 29, which is just in time for Cardinals Opening Day the following Thursday.

READ MORE: Retro-surf bar coming to Ballpark Village