Eckert's Farm in Belleville hosting winter pop-up bar

The Cozy Cider Cabin will be held in Eckert's new Cider Shed from Jan. 12 to Feb. 19.
Credit: Joy Michelle Photography

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Eckert's Farm in Belleville is giving guests the chance to cozy up with a warm glass of cider during its first-ever winter pop-up bar.

The Cozy Cider Cabin will be held in Eckert's new Cider Shed from Jan. 12 to Feb. 19, open from 4:30 p.m.–9 p.m. Thursdays to Sundays. It will have a "mountain-side cabin atmosphere" and specialty food and drink menu, according to a press release from the family farm.

"Guests can look forward to cozying up by the fire and being transported to a cabin-like atmosphere with rustic decor adorning the space, while enjoying specialty food and beverage menus made for sharing with friends," the release said.

Reservations cost $5 and will be donated to Heat Up St. Louis, which helps local low-income families pay their energy bills over the winter.

“Launching new events and happenings that appeal to expanded audiences at the Cider Shed has been a top priority for us at the farm,” Eckert's Farms President Chris Eckert said in the release. “We see the Cider Shed as an investment to the future – offering both family-friendly activities and new events for adults, like themed pop-up bars. To transform the space into a cozy and fun atmosphere during our dreary winter months is a win for everyone, and most importantly it helps a very important cause through our partnership with Heat Up St. Louis.”

Exclusive menu items include butter boards, a charcuterie board and a bison burger. Eckert's standard Cider Shed menu, which includes pretzels with hard cider cheese fondue, brisket nachos and other items, will also be available.

Walk-ins are welcome and the $5 reservation fee will be accepted at the door, the release stated. Reservations can be made ahead of time on the farm's website.

