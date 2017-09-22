ST. LOUIS — Less than one week after singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran canceled his concert at Scottrade Center, a new date was announced for fans of the 'Thinking Out Loud' performer.

The Cardinals announced Friday the singer-songwriter will perform at Busch Stadium on Thursday, September 6, 2018. Sheeran added the Gateway City to his 2018 North American stadium tour, which includes Seattle, Wa.; Toronto, Ont.; Foxboro, Ma; Philadelphia, Pa.; and Kansas City, Mo., among others.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20.

Sheeran was forced to cancel his concert last weekend, citing security concerns amid the protests in response to former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley's not guilty verdict. Irish rock band U2 was also forced to cancel their concert at America's Center at The Dome citing the same security concerns.

For the full list of Sheeran's 2018 North American tour, click here.

