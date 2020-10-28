Ellen gives shoutout to Scott Connell... and his barking dog

The hilarious clip will be shown on Wednesday's episode of the Ellen Show

ST. LOUIS — Working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic was challenging at first for some people, and 5 On Your Side Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell was no exception.

One night in April, he was trying to record a tease for the late news and his dog Maple was just not having it.

Connell would start a sentence and then … bark! He would try to record again and at the very end of his sentence … bark!

The video went viral and caught the attention of a few other news stations and some late-night talk shows.

Now, he’s getting another shoutout from Ellen DeGeneres. The hilarious clip will be shown on Wednesday's episode of the Ellen show.

During the segment, Ellen tries to give Connell some advice, but keeps getting interrupted by a few barks...