Elton John reschedules St. Louis concert for 2022

ST. LOUIS — Elton John recently announced rescheduled dates for his global “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.”

The tour will begin in Berlin on Sept. 1, 2021 and will kick off again in North American on Jan. 19, 2022.

The iconic singer was originally scheduled to take the stage at Enterprise Center on July 7 of this year, but that concert has been rescheduled for March 30, 2022.

“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

"I will be starting my tour again in Europe and the UK in the Fall of 2021. And I will be back in North America starting in January 2022. This means my New Zealand dates will be postponed until 2023. Don’t worry about me. I’m using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever. I’m raring to go! As always, thank you so much for your loyal support. I look forward to seeing all you wonderful Elton John fans soon. In the meantime, please stay safe and be well. Thank you!” John said in a video on social media.

Ticketholders for all postponed shows will receive new event information and all original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled shows, according to a press release.