VintageKSDK: End of the Golden Age of Baseball

This week's trip to the video vault takes us to 1959, when the Cardinals roster was a who's-who of the best in the game

ST. LOUIS — We have a baseball gem this week on Vintage KSDK.

A look back at the end the Golden Age of Baseball.

This week's trip to the video vault takes us to 1959, when the Cardinals roster was a who's-who of the best in the game.

Baseball’s Golden Era ran from 1920 to 1960. Which makes an amazing film we shot in 1959 a golden gem.



Do you recognize the faces of the players getting off this TWA flight at Lambert?

Bob Gibson, Stan Musial, Curt Flood and Solly Hemus, who was not only an infielder but the manager, Lindy McDaniels and Tim McCarver.

Third baseman Ken Boyer won a Gold Glove this year.

All ready to start the 1959 season at Sportman's Park. It was the team's 78th season in St. Louis, and its 68th season in the National League.

Fast-forward to opening night. The Marine Corps honor guard marches onto the field.

That's Stan Musial in the middle, lining up for the National Anthem. And don't miss the Budweiser sign in background.



Lined up on the first base line, the San Francisco Giants, who had just moved to the west coast from New York the year before.

Starting pitchers and managers hang out with the umpire.

Then, Mayor Ray Tucker tosses out the first ball as U.S. Senator Edward Long looks on.

1959 didn't end on a memorable note.

In spite of all of the big-name players, the Cardinal's finished second to last in the eight team National League, 16 games behind the pennant winning and World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

While it wasn't a pretty finish, the Cardinals had a hot May and June that year.

And right fielder Joe Cunningham finished second to Hank Aaron for the National League batting title.

By the way, the period after 1960 is known as baseball's modern era, so this truly was the end of the golden age.