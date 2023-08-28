These St. Louis-area pools are hosting end-of-summer dog swimming events

Some pools are inviting dogs to swim for a day before the pools close for the summer.

ST. LOUIS — Labor Day is fast-approaching, and with the holiday comes the closure of most swimming pools.

Several St. Louis-area pools host events to celebrate the end of the summer season by opening the pools up for dogs to swim, before closing the pools down for the summer.

We've compiled a list of pools all around the St. Louis area hosting events where the doggos can swim for a day.

Did you see an event we missed? Send us an email.

Ballwin

The North Pointe Aquatic Center in Ballwin closes to humans on Sept. 4 and reopens for the hounds on Sept. 5.

When: 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. & 6:15 p.m.-7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.

Cost: $10 per dog. Humans are free.

Need-to-knows: All dogs with updated vaccinations are invited to attend. Owners are responsible for cleaning up after their pets. Only two humans are allowed per dog. Owners will be required to pay for their dogs at the entrance to the event.

For more information on the event, click here.

Chesterfield

Chesterfield Family Aquatic Center is inviting dogs to its K-9 Splash event on Sept. 5.

When: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.

Cost: $10 per dog. $7 per person. Children age two and younger are free.

Need-to-knows: A maximum of two dogs are allowed per family. Owners must bring their dog's vaccination records to be allowed into the event. All dogs must be neutered or spayed to attend. puppies younger than four months old cannot attend the event.

For more information on the event, click here.

Des Peres

Bring the pooches out to The Lodge Des Peres' Outdoor Pool for the Dog Days of Summer event.

When: 5:30 p.m.-6:15 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.-7:15 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.

Cost: $10 per human.

Need-to-knows: ALL humans must be preregistered to attend the event. Online registration opens at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Proof of dog's parvo, rabies and distemper vaccinations must be shown to enter. Only dogs are allowed to swim at the event. 75 people are allowed at each session of the event. Multiple dogs are allowed per human.

For more information on the event and how to register, click here.

Ellisville

The EDGE Aquatic Center is hosting two different Pool Plunge sessions for the dogs in September.

When: 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 & 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Cost: $3 per person. $7 per dog. Children age two and younger are free.

Need-to-knows: Humans must bring a copy of their dog's current rabies vaccination to attend. Dogs must be at least six months old to attend. Dog handlers attending must be 18 or older and sign a waiver of liability.

For more information on the event, click here.

Eureka

The Timbers of Eureka is calling all the canines to come for a Dog Splash Pool Party to celebrate the end of summer.

When: 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.

Cost: $5 per dog. Humans are free.

Need-to-knows: Owners must bring a copy of proof of their dog's rabies, Bordetella and DHLPP vaccines to the event. Humans are not allowed to swim with their dogs at the event. Two dogs are allowed per human. Owners are responsible for cleaning up after their pets.

For more information on the event, click here.

Maplewood

The Maplewood Family Aquatic Center is inviting the dogs out for a Doggy Dive after the pool closes to humans for the season.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

*Editor's note: The Facebook page for the event lists the time as 11 a.m.-2 p.m. This is incorrect, according to event organizers. The event is confirmed to run from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cost: $12 per dog and one human. $3 per additional human.

Need-to-knows: Registration is open in person at The HEIGHTS Community Center until the day of the event. To register, dogs must be at least four months old and proof of dog's current vaccinations must be shown. Dogs can also be registered at the event. Children under age 13 are not allowed to attend the event. Children ages 13-17 must be accompanied by an adult 18 or older.

For more information on the event and how to register, click here.

O'Fallon, Missouri

Alligator's Creek Aquatic Center welcomes dogs and their humans to attend the Pool Paws Dog Swim event. The event will benefit the Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislation.

When: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Cost: $15

Need-to-knows: All dogs must be accompanied by an adult. Humans must show proof of dog's rabies vaccination to attend.

For more information on the event, click here.

St. Charles

The Wapelhorst Aquatic Facility is hosting a dog swim event in partnership with the Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislation.

When: 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.

Cost: $15 per one human and one dog. $20 per one human and two dogs. $5 per additional human.

Need-to-knows: No registration is needed, but proof of a dog's current rabies and DHLPP vaccinations are required to attend the event. The venue asks no aggressive dogs attend. Pinch and choke collars are not allowed at the event. Humans are required to clean up after their dog, and bring their own doggie bags to clean up pet waste. Dogs must be on a leash while entering and exiting the pool area. Humans attending are allowed to wade in the pool with the dogs, but cannot swim. All children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. A maximum of two dogs are allowed per person.

For more information on the event, click here.

Washington

The Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex in Washington, Missouri, is celebrating the end of summer with a Doggie Dip swim event.

When: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.

Cost: $11 per dog and owner. $5 per each additional dog and human.

Need-to-knows: Humans must bring proof of dog's rabies, Bordetella, DHLPP vaccinations and spay/neuter records to attend. All dogs must be on a leash while on the pool deck. Every dog must have at least one handler. Humans are required to clean up their dog's messes. Each dog and its owner must preregister by Aug. 31, 2023.

For more information on the event and how to register, click here.

Wentzville

The Splash Station Aquatic Center is welcoming dogs to attend its Pooch Plunge doggie event in September.

When: 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.

Cost: $10 per dog.

Need-to-knows: Dogs must be registered by Aug. 28 to be guaranteed a snack at the event. Registration is open after Aug. 28, with no snack guaranteed. There will be a chance to win door prizes at the event. All dogs must be leashed when not in the water. Proof of dog's current vaccinations is required when registering. Payment for the event must be given while registering ahead of the event. If registering at the door, payment will be required at entry.

For more information on the event and how to register, click here.