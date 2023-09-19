2023 Widow Empowerment Event coming to St. Louis

The Modern Widows Club is hosting the event to provide hope and healing to loved ones.

ST. LOUIS — For the first time, the Widow Empowerment Event is coming Sept. 22-24 to St. Louis.

The organization said it would bring these resources:

Friendship and inspiration from hundreds of women who are walking the same path

Knowledge, leadership, education, and guidance to empower important decisions

Confidence to journey from grief to growth

Honest and healthy conversations to help discover joy again

Affirmations of areas of excelling and areas that need focus

Framework and resources to reconstruct your life with meaning, purpose, and strength

Hope for you and your family’s future

Peace of mind that you are not alone

Community advocate Gina Schuster said, "Attending WEE for the first time brought me comfort, hope and confidence. It was such an incredible feeling to be in a room full of women who understood my struggles. I met so many inspiring women and that gave me hope for my future and a goal for where I wanted to be. Seeing women not only survive but thrive in widowhood gave me the confidence to dream big and go after the things I wanted in my life."

Our #Widow Empowerment Event is just around the corner, and we’re so excited to experience this transformative weekend with you. The gifts you’ll experience are something you’ll take home with you and keep close forever. There's still time to register! https://t.co/jSjf252KCT pic.twitter.com/11TFybnqaT — Modern Widows Club (@ModernWidows) September 15, 2023

There is also an opportunity for daughters to support their mothers.

At WEE 2023 St. Louis, daughters will have a special session for socializing and connecting on Friday morning before the General Session.

Daughters are encouraged to attend all General or Breakout Sessions of interest to them. Daughters must be 18 years or older to attend.

