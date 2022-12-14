See Adam Sandler's music-comedy show live in St. Louis this February

Tickets for "Adam Sandler Live" in St. Louis go on sale Friday.

ST. LOUIS — Actor Adam Sandler will bring his "Adam Sandler Live" tour to 11 cities in North America next year, including a show in St. Louis.

Sandler was a cast member of NBC's live comedy show "Saturday Night Live" from 1990 to 1995. Since then, he's starred in numerous comedy films, like "Billy Madison," "Happy Gilmore," "The Wedding Singer," "Big Daddy" and "Grown Ups," according to Biography. More recently, he's been critically acclaimed for his acting roles in "Uncut Gems" and "Hustle."

This March, he's set to receive the 2023 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, according to the Associated Press. It's an award that's gone to comedians such as Ricard Pryor, Billy Crystal and Ellen DeGeneres.

Sandler will perform his unique comedy and songs on stage at St. Louis' Enterprise Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, according to the Wednesday announcement.

Tickets range from $36.50 to $166.50 per person and go on sale to the general public starting at noon Friday. Click here to purchase yours.

This is an age-restricted event. Attendees must be 16 or older.