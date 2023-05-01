Rock out in St. Louis during Aerosmith's 'PEACE OUT' farewell tour

Tickets will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, May 5.

ST. LOUIS — Four-time Grammy award-winning and diamond-certified rock legends Aerosmith have announced their farewell tour, and it includes a stop in St. Louis.

“It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT!" the band said in a joint statement. "Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

Aerosmith will bring their farewell tour to St. Louis on Oct. 26 at Enterprise Center with special guest The Brack Crowes.

The 40-date North American tour will also stop in iconic arenas nationwide including Los Angeles' Kia Forum, Chicago's United Center and more. All tour dates can be found here.

In the tour announcement, Aerosmith shared that founding member Joey Kramer will not join the tour.

"While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed," Aerosmith said in a press release.

The tour will also feature a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to purchase. Packahaes vary but include a premium reserved ticket, personal photo opportunity, limited edition merchandise and more, according to a press release. Find more information on VIP packages here.