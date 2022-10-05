x
Events

Americans projected to spend billions on Halloween costumes, close to pre-pandemic levels

We found out the top 10 Halloween costumes for children, adults and your furry friend.
Credit: UPI
Popular Holloween costumes are on display for sale at Johnny Brock's Dungeon in St. Louis on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Owners say sales on Halloween items are up 30 per cent over last year with the Netflix show Squid Game costumes expected to lead the way once they arrive in the United States. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS — Halloween is creeping up on most Americans this October and experts said costume shopping will reach pre-pandemic levels.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) reported that consumer spending on Halloween-related items was expected to reach an all-time high of $10.14 billion, up from $8.05 billion in 2020.

Last year, plans to celebrate the scary holiday went up compared to last year and were close to pre-pandemic levels.

According to the NRF, spending on kids and adult costumes is expected to total $2.9 billion, the highest amount since 2017.

NRF said 40% of Halloween enthusiasts plan to purchase their items at discount stores, 36% will go to specialty Halloween or costume stores, and 31% will shop online.

The leading way that most people look for costumes is through online searches while others look in retail stories. Others get their ideas from friends and family.

Another way people come up with costume ideas is by checking out trends on social media including TikTok.

Here is a list of top Halloween costumes for children, adults, and pets this year according to NRF:

Children costumes:

  1. Spiderman
  2. Princess
  3. Witch
  4. Ghost
  5. Batman
  6. Pumpkin
  7. Zombie 
  8. Vampire
  9. Pirate
  10. Superman

Adult costumes:

  1. Witch
  2. Vampire
  3. Ghost
  4. Pirate
  5. Cat/Batman*
  6. Zombie
  7. Spiderman 
  8. Dracula
  9. Devil
  10. Princess

Pet costumes:

  1. Pumpkin
  2. Hotdog
  3. Bat
  4. Bumblebee
  5. Witch
  6. Lion
  7. Spider
  8. Ghost/Cat*
  9. Superdog/Supercat*
  10. Devil/Dog*

*Costumes tied for ranking.

