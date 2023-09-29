Annual Brazilian folk festival returns to St. Louis County to raise funds for programs

Viva Brazil StL was founded in 2012 with a goal to bring Brazilian culture to St. Louis through arts and education.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Viva Brasil STL is gearing up for its annual Festa Junina, a Brazilian folk festival, at Kirkwood Park.

The nonprofit organization was founded in 2012 with a goal to bring Brazilian culture to St. Louis through arts and education. The program is run by volunteers.

Carolina Holtmeyer is one of the founders and current vice president of the board.

"We felt that there was a need to maintain our Brazilian culture here," Holtmeyer said.

Board secretary, Sandra Giger, echoes the same message.

"I always had that feeling that I needed to show my country," Giger said.

All of the funds will reportedly go directly back to its programs. The nonprofit gives about two to three scholarships per year. One of the programs allows larger groups and smaller ones to learn Portuguese, as well.

One of the nonprofit's biggest goals is to open a cultural institute that would be a dedicated space for dance or music classes. Festa Junina, the nonprofit's biggest fundraiser, is one way to get the community involved and engaged ny celebrating marriage during the harvest.

The festival is usually held during June in Brazil, since that is their fall time. The organization decided to keep that tradition of a fall activity in St. Louis and moved the festival to October 1.

Event schedule:

12:00 p.m. - START - Food, Music, Games

1:00 - 1:30 p.m. - Capoeira

1:30 - 3:00 p.m. - Music, Dance

3:00 - 3:30 p.m. - Quadrilha - Kids Dance

3:40 - 4:00 p.m. - Quadrilha - Adults Dance

4:30 p.m. - Close Silent Auction & Raffle; Door Prize ; 50/50

5:00 p.m. - CLOSE

Top St. Louis headlines