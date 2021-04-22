Butler’s Pantry and Tower Grove Park partner for Picnic In The Park

A donation will be made to the park foundation for each order

ST. LOUIS — Nothing says springtime quite like an outdoor picnic.

That’s why the Tower Grove Park Foundation is partnering with Butler’s Pantry to kick off Picnic in the Park once again.

Every Thursday starting April 22 through May 27, friends and families can enjoy a picnic box made by Butler’s Pantry in the historic Tower Grove Park.

Each picnic box will have an appetizer, salad, entrée and dessert for a total of $30. Water, soft drinks, cocktails, and beer are also available for purchase.

For every picnic box purchased, Butler’s Pantry will donate $5 to Tower Grove Park Foundation. On GiveSTL Day, May 6, Butler’s Pantry will donate an additional $5 for those who show a donation receipt to the Tower Grove Park GiveSTL Day fund. Those individuals will also receive one free Schlafly Park Lager donated by Schlafly Beer to go with their picnic meal.

Picnic boxes should be pre-ordered online by 10 a.m. every Wednesday and picked up at Tower Grove Park on Thursdays from 4:30-6:30 P.M. On May 6, there will be a limited quantity of picnic boxes available for purchase onsite at the pop-up picnic location near the pond loop, next to the Fountain Pond & Ruins. If you’d like to make an order, click here.

The previous Picnics in the Park event took place last September.