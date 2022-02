Comedian John Mulaney bringing tour to St. Louis on July 22

Mulaney will perform at the Enterprise Center on July 22, and tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. through the Ticketmaster website.

ST. LOUIS — Award-winning comedian John Mulaney is bringing his latest tour to the Enterprise Center later this year.

St. Louis was one of the 16 cities added to his "From Scratch" tour that is set to kick off in March. Mulaney will perform at the Enterprise Center on July 22, and tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. through the Ticketmaster website.

"From Scratch" is Mulaney's first tour since his sold-out 2018 "Kid Gorgeous" tour. His performance of that act was turned into a Netflix stand-up special that won him an Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special.

In addition to touring, Mulaney has starred in a Broadway show called "Oh, Hello" alongside comedian Nick Kroll. The show was also turned into a podcast, and some of the performances have been released on Netflix.

Mulaney will also join the illustrious Five-Timers Club when he hosts Saturday Night Live for the fifth time on Feb. 26. Other members of the Five-Timers Club include Steve Martin, Bill Murray, Tina Fey and John Goodman.

The full list of tour dates is as follows: