'Scent-sational': Corpse flower to bloom at Missouri Botanical Garden

ST. LOUIS — Something "scent-sational" is set to bloom at the Missouri Botanical Garden as soon as next week.

A rare plant named Octavio is set to bloom again as soon as next week. The Amorphophallus titanum flower, better known as the "corpse flower," is a large and fast-blooming flower.

MoBOT said Octavia split earlier this year, resulting in two tubers ready to bloom. The second is expected to bloom shortly after Octavia next week.

During the blooming process, the plant will emit a foul odor from a tall spike of flowers, which often lasts just for a day, according to MoBOT.

The corpse flower will maintain its full form for about 24 hours and the foul odor lasting for around six to 12 hours.

Since 2012, there have been 12 corpse flowers to bloom in the garden. The most recent bloom was in July 2022 with Luna, a 31-pound corpse flower.

Corpse flowers can take five to 10 years to grow until it is ready for their first bloom. Corpse flowers bloom every one to two years after the first bloom.

Octavia first bloomed in July 2017 and attempted again in July 2019, when it grew to a record 93 inches, but failed to bloom. In 2021, Octavia measured at 87 inches.

