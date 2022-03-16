St. Patrick's Day festivities return to Dogtown after 2 years

“St. Patrick’s Day business definitely goes a long way to making sure we can pay all of our bills and take care of our staff."

ST. LOUIS — After a two years without the full slate of St. Patrick’s Day festivities, Dogtown neighbors and businesses are ready for March 17.

Steve Donovan has celebrated his Irish heritage for decades at his sister-in-law’s house in Dogtown.

“I have a great time every year, the people are so friendly,” Donovan said as he raised the Irish flag on a flagpole. He’s most looking forward to friends and family.

“We eat corn beef, cabbage and Budweiser— that's about it,” he said. “The kids have a real good time. My son-in-law has a big chair; he sits down there. The grandkids get in there.”

The kids will have a new area to enjoy the festivities. According to Parade Organizer and Owner of Pat Connolly Tavern Joe Jovanovich, Turtle Park will be transformed into a family area. He’s excited for a full-blown celebration for the first time in two years.

“It's been a blow for all the bars in Dogtown to miss the past two years, on top of the pandemic,” Jovanovich said. “St. Patrick’s Day business definitely goes a long way to making sure we can pay all of our bills and take care of our staff. (It) provides a nice cushion for whatever comes the rest of the year.”

The parade begins at Tamm and Clayton Avenues at 11 a.m. This will be the last year beads will be thrown.