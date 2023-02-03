St. Louis police ramp up downtown patrols ahead of Arch Madness, CITY SC home opener

Security and safety are top of mind this weekend in light of recent violent crimes in the downtown area.

ST. LOUIS — Missouri college basketball teams will face off starting Thursday at the Enterprise Center for the annual Missouri Valley Conference tournament, Arch Madness.

This year 12 teams will be in the brackets for the first time in the tournament’s 33-year history. That means more spectators will make their way to downtown St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, security and safety are top of mind this weekend in light of recent violent crimes in the downtown area.

Concerns are high among downtown residents and commuters after a homicide was caught on camera by a bystander on Feb. 27 along North Tucker Boulevard. The disturbing video has been seen across the country after it was shared on social media.

On Feb. 18, 17-year-old Janae Edmondson from Tennessee was critically injured after she was struck by a reckless driver while walking. She and her family were in town for a volleyball tournament.

Edmondson lost both of her legs and remains in a St. Louis hospital after a car hit and pinned her. The man accused of causing the crash, Daniel Riley, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies.

With St. Louis CITY SC's home opening match on Saturday and Arch Madness lasting until Sunday, it'll be a busy weekend downtown.

5 on Your Side asked St. Louis Police what steps are being taken to protect players and spectators this weekend.

"Extra patrols will be in the area and both venues will be using off-duty personnel and working secondary security," Capt. Christi Marks said. "Additionally, there will be a detail for the STL CITY home opener. Anyone planning to attend, we ask that you leave your firearms at home as these venues don't allow them inside. And we strongly discourage anyone from leaving their firearm in a parked vehicle."

Police also have safety tips on parking.

"Lock all doors and activate your alarm or use an anti-theft device," Marks said. "Please store your valuables out of sight or leave them at home before you reach your destination downtown. Electronics … should never be left in your vehicle, especially not in plain sight."

Marks again emphasized that firearms should be left at home, not in your vehicle.

Police told 5 on Your Side that Capt. Pierre Benoist and District 4 officers have been meeting with residential groups and businesses downtown for suggestions on patrol plans. The department also has plans to update the radar equipment on downtown roads to improve traffic safety.