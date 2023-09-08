Eckert's opens pick-your-own apples season, announces corn maze

Here's when you can pick-your-own apples and run through the corn maze at Eckert's Millstadt Farm.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Eckert's Millstadt Farm has announced opening dates for two fall family-friendly traditions.

The farm has opened up for the pick-your-own apple season, offering pick-your-own Jonathan, Red Delicious and Golden Delicious apple varieties.

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of Eckert's apple picking, all pick-your-own apples are 60% off from Friday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 10. Apples will cost $.99 per pound and are valid at all Eckert's locations.

After Sept. 10, apples will cost $2.49 per pound.

Apple orchards are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Wednesday through SundayField access passes are required for the pick-your-own apple experience. Click here for more information.

Eckert's Millstadt Farm also announced the opening of its annual corn maze starting Saturday, Sept. 9.

The opening date is in honor of the 150th anniversary of Kindergarten in the U.S., which started in St. Louis, according to a press release. The first public kindergarten class was opened in 1873 by Susan Blow at the Des Peres School in Carondelet.

"Eckert’s is paying homage to this anniversary with a kindergarten-themed 12-acre corn maze and will donate $1 back to the St. Louis Public School District in honor of Des Peres School on Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17 for every admission ticket purchased," the release said.

The corn maze will be open every Friday through Sunday through Oct. 29. Click here for more information on general admission tickets.

Find more information about all Eckert's Farm locations, experiences and tickets here.