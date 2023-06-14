Fiesta in Florissant 2023 returns to north St. Louis County

“For two days, North County will be immersed in the vibrant sounds, food and arts of the Hispanic culture,” board member Elisa Bender said.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A popular festival featuring Latino bands, authentic food and crafts is returning to north St. Louis County.

Fiesta in Florissant, presented by Hispanic Festical, Inc., will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.

The festival will take place at the Duchesne Home Association Grounds (formerly Knights of Columbus) at 50 St. Francois Street in Florissant near the corner of Lindbergh Boulevard and Washington Street.

Organizers tell 5 On Your Side this event has been going on for about 20 years.

One of the fair’s purposes is to celebrate the common heritage of Hispanic nations particularly because of the rise of the Hispanic population in North County, according to a press release.

The funds raised by the festival are used to fund scholarships for college-bound students and underprivileged children.

There will be live Latino bands, national and local Mexican and salsa bands, authentic food, folkloric dancers and craft vendors from Bolivia, Mexico and Ecuador.

The festival will also have a Los Niños Kids Corner with piñatas, Mexican paper flowers and free games for kids.

On Saturday, June 24, there will be a car show and car cruise put on by Latin Adrenaline Car Club.

Admission and parking is free, the press release said.

For more information, visit the festival's website here or their Facebook.