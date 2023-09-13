The Balloon Glow Race is back this weekend

There will be food trucks, concessions, inflatables, games and more.

ST. LOUIS — This year, the city's beloved tradition continues at the Great Forest Park Balloon Glow. The festivities begin on Friday, Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. at the Emerson Central Field.

There will be a host of things to do such as food trucks, concessions, inflatables, games and so much more. The actual balloon glow begins at 6:45 p.m. and ends at 8:45 p.m.

If the weather permits, people are invited to walk around the balloons after the rope line has been released. However, the balloons will not be launched into the air on Friday night.

Afterward, the U.S. Army Golden Nights Parachute Team will take flight and there will be a fireworks display by PNC Bank.

On Saturday, Sept. 16., things heat up at the central field. There will be musical performances, food trucks, games, inflatables and more at 1 p.m.

The hot air balloon race is set to begin at 4:45 p.m. but the launch may change due to weather.

The St. Charles Nissan and Hyundai Family Picnic Areas will be open on Friday and Saturday.

This event is free and is sponsored by PNC Bank.