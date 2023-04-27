Fourth of July fair returns to downtown, pared down to 1-day celebration

The Gateway Legends esports Tournament moved to Memorial Day Weekend. It was previously held over the Fair Saint Louis celebration.

ST. LOUIS — Fireworks will light up the St. Louis skyline once again during the Fourth of July.

Fair Saint Louis announced the annual July 4th Fireworks Spectacular will return against the backdrop of the Gateway Arch.

After the success of the 2022 Fair, the committee said it recognized unique opportunities to build upon the brand. Last year's events spanned the whole weekend with concerts and vendors.

This year, events including the Fireworks Spectacular will be pared down to a single day as the organization works to develop a reimagined, city-wide celebration for summer 2024.

“Enlisting the talents of a wide-ranging and inclusive group of organizers from throughout the St. Louis area, we envision an exciting and memorable 2024 event to celebrate our city,” said Tim Meers, general chairman of Fair Saint Louis.

“While we are still early in the planning and development stage, we will usher in a new era for St. Louis entertainment next year, and we see a bright future for the Fair’s revamped offerings that include our area's civic, business, government and charitable organizations coming together to be a part of something new and exciting for our City," Meers said.

The Gateway Legends esports Tournament will take place over Memorial Day weekend. The tournament was held during the Fair for the past two years but will now be a separate and unique annual event.

Additional information and lineups will be released at a later date. Find more information about Fair Saint Louis here.