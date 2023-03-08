Bert Kreischer, Tiffany Haddish, Jay Pharoah, more comedians coming to St. Louis

Described as the comedy version of Lollapalooza, the festival will feature Bert Kreischer, Tiffany Haddish, Fortune Feimster, Jay Pharoah and more.

ST. LOUIS — Bert "The Machine" Kreischer's Fully Loaded Comedy Festival, a traveling show featuring over a dozen big names in stand-up comedy, is coming this summer to St. Louis.

The marathon of stand-up is coming June 24 to the Enterprise Center. In addition to Kreischer, the comedian lineup for the St. Louis show includes Fortune Feimster, Big Jay Oakerson, Jay Pharoah, Chad Daniels and Tiffany Haddish.

He currently has four comedy specials streaming on Netflix, and his fifth, "Razzle Dazzle," will premiere on March 14.

Kreischer's 2023 comedy festival is partnering with the nonprofit Comedy Gives Back, an organization that claims to serve as a safety net for comics in need by providing them with financial crisis relief, mental health support and more.

Tickets for the festival, which range in cost from $46.75 to $126.75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.