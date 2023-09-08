Guns N' Roses concert at Busch Stadium postponed

No official statement has been released regarding the decision as to why the concert was postponed.

ST. LOUIS — Legendary rock band Guns N' Roses have postponed their concert at Busch Stadium on Saturday.

5 On Your Side confirmed with officials at Busch Stadium the concert has been postponed and more information will be released at a later date.

The concert was set to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday with special guest The Pretenders.

Officials did not elaborate on the reason why it was postponed as of Friday afternoon. Guns N' Roses has not released an official statement regarding the situation.

The tour's next stop will be in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Sept. 12 with special guests Dirty Honey.

Earlier this month, singer Axl Rose tweeted after their concert in New York City apologizing to fans as he was a "little horse."

The tour was announced back in February 2023 and kicked off in June in Israel. The tour made stops through the Middle East, Europe and North America.

Guns N' Roses and St. Louis have a long history with each other.

The infamous "Riverport Riot" happened on July 2, 1991, when the band was playing at Riverport, now Hollywood Casino Amphitheater. Frontman Axl Rose dove into the raucous crowd to stop a fan from taking a picture.

He was charged with assault and property damage in the incident. He was found guilty and fined $50,000.

It wasn't until 26 years later in 2017 when the band returned to St. Louis and performed at The Dome at America's Center.