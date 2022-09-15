x
'A Holiday Celebration': Harry Connick Jr. brings 2022 tour to St. Louis

Celebrate the holidays with Connick Jr. as he performs fan-favorite holiday songs at Stifel Theatre.
Credit: Georgia Connick
Singer and performer, Harry Connick Jr., will make his visit to St. Louis during "A Holiday Celebration 2022 Tour."

ST. LOUIS — Grammy and Emmy award-winning singer Harry Connick Jr. will bring his “A Holiday Celebration 2022 Tour” to St. Louis' Stifel Theatre on Sunday, Dec. 4.

This visit is a part of a cross-country holiday celebration. Celebrate the holidays with Connick Jr. as he performs fan-favorite holiday songs, including “(It Must’ve Been Ol’) Santa Claus” and "When My Heart Finds Christmas."

The singer and pianist has received recognition with multiple awards as well as Tony nominations for his live and recorded musical performances. 

“He has sold millions of holiday albums, which have become the soundtrack to Christmas for fans around the world,” his team said in a news release.

The holiday tour begins Nov. 18 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and will conclude on Christmas Eve in San Francisco.

Tickets for the St. Louis show will go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23.

