Watch live at 1:40: You can see the Blue Angels fly over New Orleans today / View flight path

The Blue Angels have released the route for their special flyover of New Orleans! You can watch them while safely social distancing on Wednesday.

NEW ORLEANS — The Blue Angels, the Navy's elite flying squadron, are ready for their flyover salute of New Orleans' front line workers battling the coronavirus.

The Blue Angels sent out a Tweet that New Orleans would be one of the flyover cities on Wednesday, to "...salute and thank all healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel serving on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19."

It's expected to last from 1:45 p.m. - 2:05 p.m. but times are subject to change.

The F-18 fighters will fly in from LaPlace and go over Avondale and Westwego. Then, they'll fly across the Mississippi River and directly across New Orleans, from Uptown to the end of New Orleans East.

They're expected to reach the heart of New Orleans East by 1:52 p.m.

They'll loop around over Lake Pontchartrain and up to the Northshore, then come back across New Orleans a second time before crossing the river again, flying over Harvey and Marrero and then exiting through St. Bernard Parish.

"Residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover. Social distancing should be practiced at all times. Stay home and stay safe!" the Angels said in a Tweet.

It's all part of the "America Strong" campaign to show support to workers battling the coronavirus, which has flown over several cities across the U.S. so far. The Blue Angels will be coming from their flyovers of the Dallas and Houston areas before New Orleans.

It comes after a flyover of New Orleans by the U.S. Air Force and Louisiana National Guard last week that captured the attention of thousands.

Last week's flyover drew a lot of attention across the New Orleans area as two massive two massive B-52 "Stratofortresses" took flight from the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, soaring over the city flanked by two F-15 Strike Eagles from the 159th Fighter Wing out of New Orleans.

PHOTOS: Military flyover honors New Orleans area coronavirus workers 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.