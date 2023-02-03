Here's where to celebrate Ice Cream for Breakfast Day in St. Louis

While it may not be an official holiday, here's where you can celebrate Ice Cream for Breakfast Day in the St. Louis area.

ST. LOUIS — While it may not be an official holiday, many will be celebrating Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Many local shops are celebrating the morning rush with special deals and events! Roll out of bed, wear your pajamas and enjoy a morning filled with ice cream.

Check out where to head on Feb. 4:

Clementine's Naughty and Nice Creamery

Enjoy "Breakfast at Clementine's" at all six locations this Saturday! The first 50 households in line will receive a free limited-edition coffee mug for the holiday.

Exclusive breakfast-inspired flavors will also be available.

Pajamas are encouraged for the event. Photo opportunities and giveaways will be available.

The event will happen from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb, 4.

Ices Plain & Fancy

This Saturday, Feb. 4, Ices Plain & Fancy will open at 9 a.m. to host their Ice Cream for Breakfast Day.

It's first come, first served until sold out at this shop!

Enjoy special treats including a Long John Sandwich, Irish Coffee Boozy Ice Cream and more.

Who's getting hungry?! 🙋‍♀️ 🙋‍♀️ This Saturday, February 4, come visit us at 9 am and grab a Donut Drive-In Long John... Posted by Ices Plain & Fancy on Monday, January 30, 2023

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Join Jeni's from 9 a.m. to noon to enjoy their annual Ice Cream for Breakfast Day celebration! Their hit flavor, Maple-Soaked Pancakes, will make a return this year for guests to enjoy.

The first 50 Splendid Rewards members at each shop will get a free limited-edition mug.

Find more information about the event here.

Serendipity

Getting up early? Serendipity will open its doors at 8 a.m. to celebrate Ice Cream for Breakfast Day this Saturday.

They will offer waffle sundaes, ice cream sandwiches and special ice cream flavors!

Serendipity also encourages you to wear your pajamas to get a free mug from the store.

Find more information about the event on their Facebook page.

The Fountain on Locust

Can't make it on Saturday? Don't worry, The Fountain on Locust will celebrate on two separate days.

Stop in on Saturday, Feb. 4, or Sunday, Feb. 5 to enjoy ice cream, waffles, coffee and more!

The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. both days and encourages wearing your pajamas.