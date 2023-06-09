St. Louis is 1 of 4 stops for Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan comedy tour

The four-arena comedy tour will come to Enterprise Center this fall.

ST. LOUIS — Comedians Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan are teaming up for a comedy tour that will make only four stops across the U.S., and St. Louis made the list.

The pair will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Enterprise Center.

Seinfeld's comedy career took off in 1981 when he first appeared "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson," and he's most known for his successful comedy series "Seinfeld," which ran for nine seasons on NBC. His latest projects include "Jerry Before Seinfeld" and "23 Hours to Kill" on Netflix as well as the hit web series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."

Gaffigan is a seven-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer and producer known for his sitcom "The Jim Gaffigan Show." Most recently, he has starred in the sci-fi drama "Linoleum" and the Disney+ film "Peter Pan and Wendy."

“Jim and I met doing 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee' and have been talking about doing this for years,” Seinfeld said in the tour announcement. “We finally made the schedules work out. Can’t wait.”

Big news! The great @JerrySeinfeld and I are doing a few shows together this November.



Presale tickets will be available Wednesday, June 14 at 10am at https://t.co/CyUzPIZ8LD. Use code ALIVE



See you there! pic.twitter.com/iNj7jhIwZV — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) June 9, 2023

“I’m so excited to help out this unknown up and upcoming comedian who many may have never heard of,” Gaffigan said in the tour announcement. “I know it will be an amazing bunch of shows."

Tickets for the St. Louis show go on sale at 10 a.m. next Friday via Ticketmaster. Presales begin Wednesday.

Click here to purchase tickets. Prices range from $32 to $496.

The tour will also stop on Nov. 3 in San Francisco, Nov. 4 in Los Angeles and Nov. 10 in Chicago.