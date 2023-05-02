Five albums in one night. Kevin, Joe and Nick are bringing their 2023 tour to the Enterprise Center.

ST. LOUIS — Calling all 2000s boyband lovers! The Jonas Brothers are coming to St. Louis this summer. The "Jo Bros" announced Tuesday that their North American stadium and arena tour will make an Aug. 27 stop at the Enterprise Center.

Brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas made their band debut back in 2006, according to AllMusic. Together, their careers included several certified-platinum singles, two Disney Channel movies and a show and sold-out tours before they parted ways for solo projects in 2013.

The band reemerged in 2019 with the surprise single "Sucker" and has since released several chart-topping pop singles. The group's newest album, "The Album," is set to release on May 12.

On the 2023 tour, the Jonas Brothers will play hits from each of their studio albums, with songs ranging from "Year 3000," "S.O.S." and "Burnin' Up" to "Sucker," "Only Human" and the band's most recent single, "Waffle House."

Fans can register for the Verified Fan presale through 10:59 p.m. Saturday, May 6. If you're one of those selected to receive an access code, you'll be able to participate in the ticket presale that begins next Tuesday, May 9.

Citi and Verizon presales begin on Wednesday, May 10. A limited number of tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Friday, May 12.