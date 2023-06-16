Group kicks off Juneteenth with cleanup project in north St. Louis County

Area leaders, students and police officers spent hours in the Castle Point neighborhood on Friday morning.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A large group kicked off the Juneteenth weekend cleanup in north St. Louis County.

Area leaders, students and police officers were out with their gloves on and rakes in hand in the Castle Point neighborhood on Friday.

Many of the area’s streets are cluttered with old furniture, day-to-day trash and overgrowth.

Juneteenth has grown every year and honors the liberation of African American slaves in 1865 in Galveston, Texas.

This year, north St. Louis County has what it calls "5 Days of Joy," a weeklong lineup of events celebrating the powerful date on June 19.

St. Louis County Council Chair Shalonda Webb said community pride, holiday or not, takes collaboration.

"It's a cultural change. it's a mindset change that we all need to work together to keep our neighborhoods good and clean. And that communities see us," Webb said. "Not one in done but see us consistently coming through so they can develop a level of trust of with us so that we know we're here to do good and they can join in with us as well."

David Nieters, a recent De Smet graduate, and more than 20 others from his youth group moved to five different areas in the neighborhood to assist with the cleanup.

"I'm not going to say I like live super close to here but it's all our community and I think it takes every single one of us to help out,” he said.

For Officer Quinton Williams who grew up in this neighborhood, it is a day with deep meaning.

“This means a lot to me to start it off with service. Being and seeing where our ancestors came from. What they went through. So that we as African Americans allowed to do what we can do today, this means a lot,” Williams said.

"We're responsible to help each other out and responsible to take care of the people around us. I think that's how we were made to be," said Adam Bitter, the youth group’s leader with Incarnate Word Catholic Church.