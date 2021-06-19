“I wish you a happy and proud Juneteenth” – Mayor Tishaura O. Jones

“On Juneteenth, we honor those who came before us to fight for freedom and justice in the face of blatant oppression.”

“Earlier this month, I declared June 19th – Juneteenth – a City holiday to celebrate our ancestors’ emancipation from slavery over 150 years ago.

“On Juneteenth, we honor those who came before us to fight for freedom and justice in the face of blatant oppression. We acknowledge them while recommitting ourselves to build a country in which you can succeed and thrive – no matter the color of your skin.