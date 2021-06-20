St. Louis joins the nation in historic celebration of Juneteenth

The newest holiday in America is duly noted in and around St. Louis this weekend.

ST. LOUIS — For the first time ever, America, as a country, is celebrating the end of slavery.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed into law a measure that makes June 19, or Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

This historical paradigm shift is being noted in and around St. Louis.

Saturday, East St. Louis celebrated the newest holiday in America with a festival atmosphere.

Across the river, on the western steps of the Old Courthouse downtown, the St. Louis Chapter of the National Black MBA Association gathered to note the significance of the location.

Ken Franklin said, “We did several tours of local slave pens, which are Kiener Plaza, the Federal Reserve and here in the courthouse with the Dred Scott case.”

Michelle Perkins, National Black MBA-St. Louis Chapter vice president of operations said: “I just want people to be more informed and know what Juneteenth is. Because you would be amazed how many people have no idea.”

Music helped mark the occasion at House of Soul on Washington Avenue.

Co-spokesperson Ebony Smith put it eloquently.

“We’ve had small groups of people throughout the United States that were still celebrating Juneteenth on their own because a lot of people had knowledge of it,” said Smith, “but the fact that the entire United States is finally accepting it as a federal holiday means a whole lot to people.”

House of Soul co-spokesperson Lydia Ceasar added, “So for us to be in a time and space where there is such a light shadow on Juneteenth — a lot of us are just now learning what Juneteenth is; it’s the emancipation of slavery, basically.”

At Hyde Park, there was a combination event — Juneteenth, Father’s Day and Alderman Brandon Bosley’s annual Father-Son Camping in the Park Night.