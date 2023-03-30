KISS adds St. Louis show to beginning of final world tour

KISS will take the stage at Enterprise Center on Oct. 25.

ST. LOUIS — American rock legends KISS are coming to St. Louis this October for one last show.

Live Nation announced Thursday that the band would add four shows to the End of the Road Tour. The four new shows, to be played in St. Louis, Nashville, Detroit and Fort Worth, Texas, will happen in late October 2023.

KISS will take the stage at Enterprise Center on Oct. 25 as the third show on the band's final tour.

A KISS Army ticket presale will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, April 3, with additional presales happening until the general ticket sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 7.

The North American leg of the tour kicks off with the newly added show in Detroit on Oct. 20, and wraps up at Madison Square Garden in New York City in December.

Live Nation said in a press release that KISS chose New York City as its final North American tour stop due to the city's significance to the band.

"New York City has been a part of the band’s ethos and storyline for more than four decades, so they felt it fitting to culminate an iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame worthy career on stage at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden," Live Nation said in the release.

