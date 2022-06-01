Looking for some summer fun? Check out this list of festivals in the St. Louis area

From music to drinks and good eats, here is your go-to list to festivals in and near the Lou.

ST. LOUIS — Summertime in St. Louis brings many fun activities. Here are some of the festivals you can find in the St. Louis area and what they offer.

Recurring events:

What: Free evening outdoor concert series featuring an eclectic and wide array of musical styles.

Where: Cohen Amphitheater lawn in the Missouri Botanical Gardens

When: Every Wednesday in June and July from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Music begins at 7 p.m., last entry at 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free after 5 p.m., food and drink available for purchase.

What to know: Lawn seating. Chairs and blankets permitted. Picnicking allowed after 5 p.m., can bring own food and beverage or can buy at the gardens. Pets, barbecue grills and smoking are not permitted.

What: Free outdoor concert series in St. Charles, Missouri.

Where: 100-200 North Main Street in downtown St. Charles.

When: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., third Wednesday from May to September.

Cost: Free to attend. Food and drinks are available for purchase.

What to know: Bring your own lawn chairs. No outside alcohol is permitted. There is no parking along this section of North Main Street, but other parking options are available nearby. Check out the map provided by the city of St. Charles to find out where you can park.

What: Summer concert series offering the chance to listen to local musicians while having fun with family and friends.

Where: Faust County Park, 15185 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, Missouri.

When: Gates open at 5:30 p.m., concerts from 7-9 p.m.; every Tuesday in June and July, last concert August 3.

Cost: $5 per person or $45 for season pass. Food, drinks and alcohol are available for purchase at the Chesterfield Regional Chamber concession stand in the park.

What to know: Tickets are non-refundable. Food trucks and local restaurants also provide a variety of dining choices. Kids will also have the opportunity to participate in face painting, balloon twisting, games and the Bubble Bus at the The Commerce Bank Kid's Zone.

What: Free outdoor summer concert series in Historic Frenchtown in St. Charles.

Where: 600-900 blocks of North Second St. in Historic Frenchtown.

When: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., first band starts at 7:30 p.m.; second Saturday June through August

Cost: Free to attend; alcoholic drinks available for purchase.

What to know: No outside food or drink allowed. Bring your own lawn chairs. Food trucks will offer selections at the venue.

What: Free outdoor concert series bringing everyone together for evenings of music and fun.

Where: Ryan Hummert Park, 2400 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood, Missouri.

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., fourth Wednesday of the month from June to September.

Cost: Free to attend, food and drinks available to purchase from local vendors.

What to know: Guests can bring own food and drink.

One-time events:

What: After a few years off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this festival of wine, music and entertainment is coming back to Clayton.

Where: Carondelet Plaza in downtown Clayton.

When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sat., June 11.

Cost: Free to attend, Food and wine available for purchase.

What to know: No pets allowed. Service animals are welcome. Local restaurants, food trucks and wineries will be present with offerings for purchase. In the event of inclement weather, city staff will determine whether the festival needs to be canceled by 4 p.m. June 11. Transportation is offered through MetroLink at Forsyth Boulevard and Forest Park Parkway and Median of Forest Park Parkway just west of Central Avenue. Street parking is free on weekends, with paid garages also available in the area. Check out the Clayton website for more information on parking.

What: After a two-year hiatus, PrideFest is back in St. Louis. This year's theme is "Together Again." PrideFest offers entertainment, fun and a grand parade.

Where: Tucker Boulevard, between Market and Olive Streets in downtown St. Louis

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sat. June 25 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun., June 26.

Cost: Free to attend, but donations are encouraged. Food and drink available for purchase.

What to know: Pets are not allowed. Service animals are welcome. No coolers are allowed. Lawn chairs welcome. The Grand Parade will take place Sunday. See the parade map here. Transportation is available via MetroLink and MetroBus. Parking is offered in various ways in downtown St. Louis. For more information and FAQs, check out the PrideSTL website.

What: A Jerk music festival offering good eats, good music and urban art in the Metro East.

Where: 5802 Lake Drive, Centreville, Illinois.

When: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sat., July 2.

Cost: General admission is $45. Mini Golf tickets available for $35.

What to know: No outside food or drink allowed. No coolers allowed. Restaurants and food trucks on site. Glow-in-the-dark mini golf tickets also available for purchase.

What: Ballpark Village's first-ever Margarita Fest will feature live music, food, taco-eating contests and plenty of margaritas.

Where: 601 Clark Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri.

When: 11 a.m. Sat., July 30.

Cost: Tickets start at $14.99. Food and drinks available for purchase.