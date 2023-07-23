Muny and Missouri Botanical Garden hosting 'Garden Horrors' giveaway

To celebrate the Corpse Flower's blooming, and the opening of "Little Shop of Horrors" at The Muny, the two venues are hosting a giveaway.

ST. LOUIS — The Muny is partnering with Missouri Botanical Garden to offer a special "Little Shop of Horrors" and Corpse Flower giveaway.

From July 25-31, "Little Shop of Horrors" will be featured at The Muny. The comedy tells the story of Seymour, a floral shop assistant, who is on a mission to win over the love of his life, Audrey. A total eclipse happens, and suddenly, a man-eating plant threatens to take over Seymour's life, according to The Muny's website. There's more to the story, but you'll have to see it yourself.

Octavia the Corpse Flower, also known as Amorphophallus titanum, is housed at the Missouri Botanical Garden, and she's set to bloom in the coming days. When she does begin to bloom, the plant gives off a foul smell, giving her the name "Corpse Flower".

To celebrate Octavia's blooming, and the opening of "Little Shop of Horrors" at The Muny, the two venues are hosting a giveaway.

The Muny posted the giveaway on Facebook, saying in a post that the first person to guess in the comments on the exact time and day Octavia blooms, will win the "Garden Horrors" package.

The winner of the package will receive a membership to the Missouri Botanical Garden, two VIP tickets to the closing night of "Little Shop" on July 31, two tickets to Missouri Botanical Garden's Chihuly Nights and fun merch from The Muny and MOBOT, the Facebook post said.

To enter the giveaway, visit The Muny's Facebook Page, and comment your guess of exactly when you think the Corpse Flower will bloom.

Guesses must be entered by July 25, and the winner will be chosen when Octavia blooms.