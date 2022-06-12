NAACP hosts 85th Annual Freedom Fund Dinner on Monday

The dinner is the largest fundraiser for the non-profit and helps fund youth, legal and financial literacy programs.

ST. LOUIS — The NAACP St. Louis County Chapter invites the community to attend the 85th Annual Freedom Fund Dinner on Monday evening.

The dinner is the largest fundraiser for the nonprofit and helps it to continue community services such as financial literacy courses, youth programs and environmental justice programs.

"Sometimes we stand between the challenges and issues in the black community that needs to be addressed. that are normally not addressed by anyone," john Bowman, president of the St. Louis County NAACP said.

The dinner starts at 7 p.m. at the Marriott St. Louis Grand Hotel located at 800 Washington Avenue in St. Louis.

The NAACP was founded in 1909.