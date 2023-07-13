Celebrate National Ice Cream Day at these St. Louis-area shops

Here's where to get your scoop on Sunday, July 16, for National Ice Cream Day.

ST. LOUIS — I scream, you scream, we all scream for National Ice Cream Day!

Many St. Louis-area shops are celebrating National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 16, with giveaways, events and even specialty flavors.

Here's where to get your scoop:

Annie's Frozen Custard

Make a stop at the Glen Carbon, Illinois, shop for not ice cream, but frozen custard! Guests can buy one and get one free on cake cones all day!

The shop is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Visit their website here for more information.

Boardwalk Waffles and Ice Cream

On Sunday, July 16, Boardwalk Waffles and Ice Cream will have specials including 10% off their menu, rootbeer floats and more!

At their Maplewood location only, guests can enjoy boozy shakes and karaoke starting at 6 p.m.

Find their full menu and locations here.

Clementine's Naughty and Nice Ice Cream

When doors open at noon, the first person in line at each location will receive a free, limited-edition poster by artist Carlos Zamora. The first 50 people in line at each location will receive a free Clementine's National Ice Cream Day T-shirt.

Photo opportunities will be available throughout the day along with giveaways and the release of the company's new vegan Clementine Sorbet.

Clementine's has eight shops in the St. Louis area:

1637 S. 18th Street in Lafayette Square

730 DeMun in Clayton

4715 Macklind in the South Hampton neighborhood

140 W. Argonne Drive in Kirkwood

13426 Clayton Road in Town & Country

The Meadows Shopping Center in Lake St. Louis

308 N. Euclid in the Central West End

Trace on the Parkway in Edwardsville, IL

Find more information on Clementine's and their celebration here.

Ices Plain & Fancy

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day and Ices Plain & Fancy's 9th anniversary on Sunday!

The shop located at 2256 S 39th St. will have a face painter and balloon animals on their patio from noon to 2 p.m. and a DJ from noon to 4 p.m.

View their full menu and more information on Ices Plain & Fancy here.

Serendipity Ice Cream

There are two reasons to celebrate on Sunday. National Ice Cream Day and Serendipity's 20th anniversary!

Starting at noon, they will have specials, a balloon twister, a pin giveaway and a koozie giveaway. Guests can also enjoy live music from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Find more information on the celebration here.

Sweet Em's

This year, Sweet Em's is giving away a $100 gift card in celebration of National Ice Cream Day.

The giveaway is taking place on their Instagram (@sweetems6330). Entries will close at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, with the winner being picked on Sunday.

Sweet Em's will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Click here to view Sweet Em's Instagram giveaway and learn more about how to win.

Sugarwitch

On National Ice Cream Day, guests who purchased any waffle ice cream, cones and tacos, can earn three punches instead of one on their punch cards.

Visit their website for their full menu and additional information.

The Fountain on Locust

From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., The Fountain on Locust will celebrate with sundaes, random giveaways, a new secret menu ice cream martini and new merchandise.

Find more information about their celebration here.